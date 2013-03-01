Improv 4 Kids Adds More Improv Shows for Spring Break 2013

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- ‘Improv 4 Kids’, the popular project from the house of the comedy group ‘Eight is Never Enough’, has added more shows for Spring Break 2013 providing a Fun staycation for families at Times Square. Improv 4 Kids is a family and educational outreach program that has captured hearts all around. With the addition of more performances for the spring break, the musical revue that plays every Saturday at 3 pm will run from Tuesday to Saturday, i.e., from March 26 to 30 at 3 pm.



The tickets for the Improv comedy show can be obtained from Broadway Comedy Club, 318 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019. The tickets cost $20-35 and can be obtained by dialling Ovationtix 886-811-4111. Group Sales of tickets are available via SGF Productions (212-568-6560). The NYC kids’ shows are 90 minutes in duration and stages at 3pm on the dates March 2, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.



The troupe states that the improve comedy of ‘Improv 4 Kids’ is a favourite with local families and tourists. Due to the group sales of tickets, this will be the first time the company is offering so many shows during a spring break. ‘Eight is Never Enough’ claims that this is a perfect way to get the family out for the week and an inexpensive activity that will make the entire family laugh.



The company states, “If you like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” you will love this show. However with a touch of MTV and Off Broadway Musical Revue this show delivers a high energy topical and musical comedy that reaches a larger audience than most Improvisation. No two shows are ever the same.”



There is a special offer in place for those who buy tickets as well. On calling Ovation (886-811-4111), the discount code “eight20”can be used to get VIP tickets for just $20 (reg $35). A VIP ticket includes reserved seating in front of stage and 1st round from bar. However, there is a limit of 30 such seats every show. General admission tickets require 1 beverage minimum at $5-10 each).



To get more details about ‘Improv 4 Kids’ and other improve shows and projects from ‘Eight is Never Enough’, log on to their official website www.eightimprov.biz.



About Eight is Never Enough

'Eight is Never Enough’ is a comedy troupe based in New York City consisting of artists and performers who perform old school comedy entertainment. The shoes of the troupe have proved to be source of quality entertainment for people of all wakes including students, professionals and tourists in New York and tri-state area. Starting with a sketch comedy run in 2003, the company has come a long way. Currently, the shows of the troupe can be watched at the Broadway Comedy Club apart from the field trips organised for school kids visiting New York City. LMAO-ff Broadway and Improv 4 Kids are some of the popular projects of the company.