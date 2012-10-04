Improve Attitude in the Workplace with Fun Team Building

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Many businesses today focus on the results and the bottom line, while failing to see what makes an impact on those numbers and outcomes, and how they can be improved. Fun Team Building knows firsthand that improving attitude in the workplace and creating a cohesive and positive team environment go a long way towards dramatically enhancing any individual's or group's success.



Success coach Larry Lipman runs Fun Team Building, and specializes in helping businesses create powerful, trusting teams, turn thoughts into action steps, create new ways of thinking, and bring out the best of everyone through a fun and supportive environment.



Fun Team Building is a leader in the corporate world, working with businesses of all sizes through a variety of different programs designed to improve communication and trust, as well as employee motivation, attitude and morale.



Team building isn't just some nice diversion; it's a proven system for improving any business's performance. Meanwhile, ignoring the need for a true team can quickly spiral into a downturn in productivity, communication, teamwork, and yes, the bottom line.



Improving attitude in the workplace is the key to making progress on this level. An ideal way to kick off this process towards amazing results is with a day of team building activities, consisting of challenging and motivational teamwork exercises that engage participants.



When employees work together through fun, interactive experiences, and enjoy success with one another with improved communication, problem-solving, creativity and teamwork, these positive outcomes are transferred directly and applied immediately in the day-to-day routine in the office.



Once new attitudes are inspired through a day of team building activities, many more steps can be taken in the office to hold onto these improvements over the long haul. For example, setting goals and deadlines designed to encourage both productivity and successful completion, displaying flexibility and offering encouragement and reward, actively listening and respecting the opinions of others, and other seemingly obvious but often ignored strategies will pay great dividends.



To get started improving attitude and morale in the workplace, and building a true team which can greatly improve the results of any business, consider a team building workshop with Larry Lipman and Fun Team Building. Call Larry at 770.333.3303 for availability.



About Fun Team Building

Fun Team Building works with businesses of all sizes and from all industries, from local businesses to Fortune 100 level enterprises. Founded by success coach Larry Lipman and based out of Atlanta, Georgia, Fun Team Building offers a variety of full day team building programs designed to improve communication, trust, morale and overall company effectiveness. More information on Larry Lipman's Fun Team Building is available at FunTeamBuilding.com, or by calling 770-333-3303 to speak with Larry directly.