Improve Golf Technique and Ability at 18-Hole Golf Course at the Hertsmere

Elstree, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- A newly opened and refurbished golf course located in Elstree, The Hertsmere's 18-hole golf course helps individuals improve their golf technique and ability. The course features 6,419 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72. Designed in 1986 by renowned golf course architect Donald Steel, the course demands accuracy and skill but is still suitable for all abilities. The terrain gives the course a distinctly mature and natural feel for golfers to enjoy.



The golf course is designed to offer both an aesthetically beautiful view and a genuine challenge. The course allows individuals to enjoy their time away from everything while also eating and drinking with family and friends. The golf course is the perfect setting for experienced players and beginners to try their hands while looking at stunningly picturesque surroundings. If you fancy a round of golf, you can book a tee time at The Hertsmere.



A representative from the company stated, "If you're looking for golf courses in Hertfordshire and North London, then come and try our choice of top-quality golf facilities, all designed to fit into your lifestyle and help you to improve and enjoy your game. For experienced and competitive players keen to get out on our 18-hole golf course, to complete beginners who just want a hand teeing off with tuition or some practice in our golf driving range, The Hertsmere offers everyone high standard and great value golf."



The Hertsmere is one of the most well-renowned golf facilities in Hertfordshire that provides ultimate leisure activities for people to enjoy. Their golf campus is perfect for beginners who just want a hand teeing off with tuition or some practice in our golf driving range. Their top-quality golf facilities are designed to fit into your lifestyle and help you to improve and enjoy your game.



About The Hertsmere

The Hertsmere is the new home of family golf in Hertfordshire and North West London. With a state-of-the-art, 26-bay driving range powered by Toptracer technology, visitors can experience golf like never before. With ball tracking technology and live feedback after each shot, you can adjust your game on the fly and track your progress in real-time. In addition to their course, 1:2:1 tuition services and Driving Range powered by Toptracer, visitors can explore the great outdoors via our walking trails through 180 acres of tranquil countryside.



For more information, please visit - https://www.thehertsmere.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles



Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheHertsmere

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheHertsmere/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thehertsmere/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thehertsmere



Contact Details:



The Hertsmere, Medburn Lane

Watling Street, Elstree

Hertfordshire, WD6 3AA

Telephone: 020 4558 5544

Email: welcome@thehertsmere.co.uk