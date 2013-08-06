Improve Indoor Air Quality with Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling New Air Treatment

Sea Isle City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- During excessive heat waves in the summertime, it makes it extremely difficult to breath well outside, making it important for those who suffer from allergies or asthma to have a safe cool place to head indoors. Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling is now offering services to increase indoor air quality with their ultraviolet air treatment systems. The air conditioning company in Avalon will be able to remove any bacteria that are airborne in the home up to 87%. For those who have been struggling to breathe inside and can’t stand the heat outdoors, that may have pollutants traveling through the ventilation system that they are unaware of.



Homeowners may not know about all the harmful bacteria floating in the air or through the heating and air conditioning system, and now with the powerful UV technology by Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling, they are able to offer services to clean up the air quality in residential homes. Mostly used in schools, laboratories, and hospitals, it has now made its way into residential neighborhoods providing optimal indoor air quality for family and friends. Even with a single pass through rate it results in 87% of the bacteria killed through the air ducts.



Many homeowners don’t understand the safety concerns that are involved when the home is not properly ventilated. This will make for a much healthier environment during all seasons of the year. With the summer season prone to heat waves all the windows and doors remain shut while the air conditioning is on making it important to have the highest level of indoor air quality. In some cases, the indoor air quality can be worse than outside, especially if there are pets, smoke, and other household products being sprayed into the air. Whether the poor air quality provokes sneezing and minor symptoms or major health concerns Barth Plumbing Heating Cooling will be able to improve the quality for a better in home living experience. For indoor air treatment or in need of an ac repair company in Wildwood contact Barth today.



About Hutchinson

Barth is part of Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling and is one South Jersey’s largest heating, ventilation and air conditioning company. For generations they have had the opportunity to provide the community, both residential and commercial with services, repairs and replacements whenever there was an issue. Over the years as a family owned business, Hutchinson continues to stay up to date on all the latest advances, laws and regulations so property owners are receiving the highest quality of services and equipment. With a history of mechanics and engineering the Hutchinson team has what it takes to provide customers with the most practical and affordable solutions when it comes to heating, ventilation and air conditioning.



