New, Green Technology Being Used to Improve Indoor Air Quality

Healthier indoor air is critical – especially for those who are susceptible to respiratory ailments, colds, viruses and bacteria. Now, thanks to innovative green technology, it is now easier to improve air quality and remove offensive odors and pollutants in a way that is safe, clean and effective.



Through the use of nano ionic technology, far infrared rays and a special manufacturing process, a natural (non-manufactured) paint additive has been developed to permanently remove embedded odors caused by smoking, pets, cat urine and bacterial proliferation, says Vincent Valle, president and founder of Air-ReNu, LLC in Palm Coast, Fla.



Air-ReNu, is a proprietary blend of naturally occurring polymeric matrix materials that are used in water purification to detox and remove impurities in drinking water; they are inorganic, natural, nontoxic and environmentally safe. These same matrix materials ground into a fine powder then mixed with paint and applied to the interior walls of your home or business, produce a continuous flow of healthful negative ions and IFR's, detoxifying the air while removing offensive odors, say Valle.



No need to buy candles, masking sprays or plug in machines or ozone generators to remove odors, viruses and bacteria because the technology in the product does that while improving indoor air quality, he says.



Studies by the Environmental Protection Agency indicate that Americans spend billions of dollars every year on spray and medications to help remove odors, breathe better or cure their respiratory illnesses, including such ailments as asthma, hay fever and other allergies. Many physicians believe that a solution is in reducing indoor air pollutants.



Independent studies have confirmed that the inclusion of this innovative technology is effective in reducing and diminishing various pathogens, including MRSA bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus) and Black Mold (Aspergillus Niger, test results available on request), Valle says.



The product and technology are non-toxic and will not break down into something hazardous, he says. It is not harmful to pets, children or plant earth, and no drugs or chemicals are used, he adds. It is also passive, which means no consumption of electricity is necessary for the technology to work. And, Valle says, it is a green solution.



Understanding Negative and Positive Ions



Electrons carry a small negative electrical charge, so a molecule gaining an electron becomes negatively charged (a negative ion) and a molecule losing an electron becomes positively charged (a positive ion).



Negative ions occur in all sizes and are electrically attracted to airborne particles such as mold spores, odors, allergens, even viruses and bacteria. They attach to these and precipitate them onto the nearest surface, thus cleaning the air of pollution and germs.



For more information, please contact Vincent Valle, or visit the company website.



