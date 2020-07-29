Improve Talent Quality and Reduce Risk with Managed Services Provider (MSP) Programs from Volt Consulting Group

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Volt Recruitment Consulting Group is a well renowned recruitment organisation, that offers a high calibre Managed Services Provider (MSP) to help recruit, find and manage top quality specialised candidates. The company's proven workforce management systems and talent acquisition strategies can help hiring managers get faster access to the most qualified candidates for the role. The company identifies, curates, and manages a pool of qualified independent workers to meet clients' operational needs. Applying a project management mindset, the company monitors and manages work quality, scope of delivery, milestones, targets, budget compliance, and stakeholder satisfaction. The company provides their MSP programs in two models:



- Vendor Neutral MSP Program: This comprehensive solution is designed specifically according to a clients' business. The agency acts as a single point of contact for your internal teams and manages supplier selection and management, rate negotiation, compliance.



- Hybrid Sourcing Model: This model leverages upon Volt's expertise and years of experience in the field. It is an effective supplier management model to address your business needs, including master vendor, preferred supplier model, niche suppliers, and other sourcing strategies.



Volt Consulting Group is one of the most well-renowned recruitment process outsourcing companies across the globe. This renowned recruitment outsourcing company has had the privilege to serve thousands of businesses and organisations with their expertise, ranging from small and medium sized businesses to big multinational corporations. In addition to managed services provider programs, the company also provides other solutions including recruitment process outsourcing and total talent management programme.



Talking about their managed services provider programs, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Most MSP programs are designed to manage staffing suppliers, yet only a third of most companies' contingent workers are supplied by recruitment and staffing companies. Volt's MSP goes further, efficiently managing all of your service providers by focusing on the critical aspects of each delivery channel. With Volt's MSP programs, you can get the talent quality you seek, at the appropriate rate, on the timeline you need."



About Volt Consulting Group

Volt has a proven 20-year record of helping organizations of all sizes recruit and manage qualified people, improve the responsiveness of their supplier network, mitigate risk, and increase the return on their workforce investment. The range of services, deployed from headquarters in North America, Europe, and Asia, give clients' greater visibility of their entire workforce while mitigating the risks inherent to a large, global workforce.



