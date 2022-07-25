Improve Workplace Wellness & Reduce Company Costs with ErgoPhysio Services from the Online Physiotherapist

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2022 -- The Online Physiotherapist, a top online physiotherapy company in the UK, offers ErgoPhysio services to help businesses improve the wellbeing of their workforce. Their therapists focus on the body's main structures of bone, muscle, ligaments and tendons along with the connected systems of the heart, circulation and lungs. The sessions can be used to help ensure that your employees can fulfil their job roles effectively and efficiently. Their physiotherapists invest themselves into your employee's recovery journey providing them with as much support as necessary.



They can help you to embed safe working practices and rehabilitate injured employees. The evidence-based occupational health physiotherapy focuses on improving movement and function to help reduce work-related health risks. They provide a tailored package of ergonomic services which help establish safe working practices and make your workplace more productive. Businesses looking for physiotherapy sessions for their employees can go to The Online Physiotherapist's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "The physio sessions are specifically designed to help businesses of all shapes and sizes to proactively support and protect the health and wellbeing of their staff. Whether your employees are based in your offices or working from home, our online ergonomic and physio sessions are designed with quality, convenience, speed of delivery and instant tangible results! Our ErgoPhysio service fits seamlessly into the working day. Our ErgoPhysio service fits seamlessly around the needs of your business."



The Online Physiotherapist is one of the most well-renowned provider of physiotherapy sessions in the UK. Clinical excellence and measurable outcomes are at the heart of what makes the company special. The organisation has the knowledge and expertise to provide expert clinical support for chronic pain and acute injuries, especially COVID. Their physiotherapy sessions are designed to produce the best possible result for our patients.



About The Online Physiotherapist

The Online Physiotherapist was created in response to a growing trend in which most people either do not have access to a professional Physiotherapist in their area or are just too busy to schedule and attend a series of appointments. They have a team of skilled physiotherapists who are specialised in different parts of the body, giving you the experience you need to get fighting fit. They strive for excellence in every aspect of their care and always remain up to date with current research, ensuring the highest quality of service.



