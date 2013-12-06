Improve Your Child's Cognitive Skills with Brain Teaser Games

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Every child is special and is blessed with something unique. But today with these competitive world children lose their confidence and are not able to find about their capabilities because of the pressure build up around their environment. Cogat is widely used in determining the capabilities in the child. There are three categories; nonverbal, quantitative and reasoning. This test is very useful for the children who are suffering from the impaired cognitive abilities. This is the secret to get better grades in the classroom. There are many students who despite of their hard work. Here are a few ways to improve your child's cognitive abilities.



Play Brain Enhancement Games



Brain teaser games can tame your gray cells. When there is constant stimulation in the brain our brain responds the best. Just like you exercise for your muscles, brain exercise with mind teaser games can improve memory power and faster processing.



The brain games are stress busters and improve cognitive skills. The processing speed of the human brain assists individuals to come out in the best way, faster thinking abilities and helps in remembering the things better. Brain teaser games helps in improving the cognitive skills in the best way. Cogat test also helps in improving these skills in the most effective manner. The test includes several categories and sessions.



These tests not only help in determining the students' capabilities but also assist them in enhancing the cognitive abilities. The students are meant to learn at their own pace without any pressure. Different students have different needs, their learning speeds, understanding capabilities and responding times.



Some are slow learners and some are fast. By cognitive ability training students can be prepared for the competition of the futures. The training can be performed at home or at school and will definitely provide results in a few days.



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