Improve Your Home at the Best Price from FixMyHome

Levallois Perret, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Problems with boilers, electrics, roofing and other parts of the home need to be fixed in time to avoid a huge loss of money. Whilst these jobs may look straight forward, they can cost thousands of pounds house owners and businesses if overlooked. Getting a reputable contractor is very difficult during the occurrence of these unmanageable events. The website fixmyhome.org.uk guarantees to provide the services of top contractors at the best possible prices. Service seekers are required to complete a form given on the website of FixMyHome in order to receive quotes related to prescribed works. The details of up to four contractors will be made available to customers completely free from this website.



One of the users of fixmyhome.org.uk says, “With the FixMyHome quoting service I could receive free quotes from vetted companies and start the journey to my new boiler. There were no pushy contractors and I received plenty of help in selecting the boiler.”



Quotes related to boilers, conservatories, double glazing, garage conversions, heat pumps, house extensions, kitchens, loft conversions and solar panels are offered to landlords, businesses and homeowners. Some of the listed tradesmen include Global Double Glazing, Worsley Glass Ltd, Goodallservices, Asset Home Improvements Ltd, DJG Plumbing & Heating, CJ’S Plumbing & Heating, Peterborough Boiler Services Ltd, DK Reusables, and Abbey Gas & Plumbing Services, plus many more. Service seekers can compare with different contractors price quotes before making the final selection.



The website says, “If you’re interested in home improvements, FixMyHome is a one-stop shop that connects you directly to reputable, vetted contractors who will provide competitive quotes for the work you want taken place.”



Users are offered the estimated cost, latest jobs and products through the website fixmyhome.org.uk. Tradesmen can receive tips and free registration services by logging into the website of this service provider. Customers are guaranteed to be provided with the details of contracting companies within 48 hours of the request.



New users can browse through the website of FixMyHome in order to gain an insight into the various service offerings. The latest prices received from tradesmen are also given for the knowledge of service seekers from the UK. All quotes are from reputable contractors, which ensure good quality of service on the basis of varied requirements and needs of customers.



To obtain more information about FixMyHome, visit http://www.fixmyhome.org.uk



About FixMyHome

FixMyHome is a website that offers the services of a number of reputable contractors within the UK. Service seekers can request for quotes related to a particular type of job via the website fixmyhome.org.uk, and the details of contractors will be sent back to the clients by FixMyHome.



Media Contact

FixMyHome

UK Quality Trade Limited

64, Rue Anatole France

92300 Levallois Perret

URL: http://www.fixmyhome.org.uk