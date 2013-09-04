Improve Your Production and Mechanical Performance with Quality Slip Rings - Moflon as a Consistent Brand

ShenZhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Industrial production and even business execution needs the use of advanced technology and that translates in to efficient machines being a part of your business process. However, not many people put the required amount of thought in to the maintenance and upkeep of their machines. What is even more important is to buy quality products and quality for each replacement, to make sure that your production does not stop due to unexpected machine breakdown.



Slip rings and importance for your production process



Slip rings are important for your business if you rely on reliable connections that have low maintenance issues in the long run and make the minimum electric noises. You can find these rings to be a part of almost every kind of machine associated with circuit control, in digital and analog signal processing, and rotating components of a machine that is used for transferring power. These rings are a part of aerodrome beacons, power shovels, radio telescopes, Ethernet and heliostats. They are also found in electrical connectors for various interfaces. So, whether you are associated with packaging machinery or a communications high-end technology, you will have to rely on the efficiency of these elements.



Slip ring choice factors



Look for these simple factors before making a choice for your slip ring replacement parts



ISO certification of the brand: the ISO certification is a qualifier of the customer when choosing the brand of slip rings for their prized production machines. Moflon has obtained the ISO 9001 certification and for the past 30 years, the company has been consistent in developing efficient ring designs for all sectors of industrial production.



Compact size: the size and efficiency of design will greatly affect the final performance of your machine.



Materials used and claim of performance: most of the rings use precious metals to take advantage of the durability and resistance power of the metals and increase the shelf life of the components.



Lightweight: it is important that the slip ring design reflect on the sector where they are to be used. For instance, an Ethernet series ring will have to be quite light in weight as compared to a fiber optic or wind power series ring.



Easy to install and maintain: the installation and maintenance of the rings is the final factor of consideration when buying them as replacement parts for your machine. You should check in to the ring’s performance evaluation and match it to your requirements.



Always go with a brand that has been consistent in upgrading itself while providing quality parts and services to its wide variety of clients. Moflon has remained in the news and garnered rave reviews from clients who have been consistent with the company for decades and who have been market leaders in their own niches. You can also check the news and events section of your preferred slip ring manufacturers to understand their current position in the market.



About Moflon

Moflon has been a niche player for slip rings for over 30 years. The company has produced quality products consistently and spearheaded constant development of new designs for new versions of industrial production machinery.



Contact Person: Mr.Lee

Company: MOFLON TECHNOLOGY CO.,LIMITED

Address: Zonghelou No 7,Shajing FuTong Industrial Park,Shajing,ShenZhen 518105, China

Tel:+86-755-33582126

Fax:+86-755-33582125

Email: sales@moflon.com

Skype Name: moflon.slipring

Website: http://www.moflon.com/