Improved Cement Characteristics to Bolster the Global Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag Market with CAGR of 1.86% by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2021 -- Ground granulated blast furnace slag is popularly used for producing cement as it offers improved finesse and replaces Portland cement. As it is a by-product of iron blast furnace, the molten slag tends to chill slowly and produces glassy granules that deliver desired cementitious characteristics. QY Research has recently published a report titled "Global Ground Granulated Blast-furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Research Report 2019-2025" predicting the potential growth opportunities that lie in the global market. According to the report, the global ground granulated blast furnace slag market was worth US$9.0bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$9.5bn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 1.86% during the forecast period.



Improved Strength Quality to Boost Demand for Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag



Ground granulated blast furnace slag in cement production is replacing conventional Portland cement as it can be easily recovered as an industrial by-product from iron blast furnace, yielding desired glassy granules that deliver fineness in cement. Due to its cementitious characteristics it is used for high temperature resistance building products, soil cement, masonry, precast concrete, and ready mixed concrete. It is high in calcium silicate hydrates which provides strength enhancing compounds that provide superior durability, strength, and appearance of concrete.



GGBFC finds applications in producing durable and long lasting concrete structures. They are improved versions of slag cement hence, they possess lower heat hydration and temperature rise, along with elimination of cold joints. Incorporation of GGBFC decreases the risk of damages occurred due to alkali silica reaction and provides higher chloride ingress resistance which helps in reducing reinforcement corrosion related risks. They also provide higher resistance from sulfate and other chemical attacks.



GGBFC for Roadbed Material to Rise Owing to Increased Road Safety



GGBFC is expected to rise in demand for roadbed material as its usage for roadbed material provides various benefits such as road safety due to rapid water drainage, increased wheel adhesion, lesser reflective glares at night, and reduced noise.



Flouring Construction Industry in China to Advance GGBFC Market



North America is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period as this region is technologically advanced and is investing in research and development activities. China is also expected to rise in competition as this region has the highest number of construction activities in the world. Furthermore, ongoing infrastructural developments in China are expected to propel the usage of GGBFC in the forecast period.



ArcelorMittal has recently pledged to reduce carbon emission by 30% by 2030 with the help of CO2 roadmap that the company has created. The target is in line with the ambition of achieving carbon neutrality. Other key players are also engaging in conscious approach towards the environment.



The key players operating in the global ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBFS) market are ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel Group, POSCO, Hesteel Group, JFE Steel, Tata Steel, Nucor Corporation, Hyundai Steel, and Jiangsu Shagang Group.



