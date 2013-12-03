Improved Features for OsCommerce to OpenCart Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Cart2Cart - web based service for automated shopping cart migration, officially presents improved OsCommerce to OpenCart migration options. Now e-merchants are able to transfer product and categories SEO URLs and preserve order IDs without programming skills needed.



Enjoy Automated Migration to OpenCart 1.5.6



Cart2Cart migration service strives to satisfy needs of e-merchants and supports all the latest versions of e-commerce platforms. July 2013 was the last time when OpenCart released a new version 1.5.6. Developers added a few but really useful features. Extended payment and listing options make new edition really useful for online store owners. New versions every 6 month is not what OsCommerce can boast. Cart2Cart offers e-merchants to migrate from OsCommerce to OpenCart in a few simple steps without additional stuff needed. Automated migration service provides:



1. Reliable and High Speed data migration



2. Intuitive migration Wizard



3. Possibility to move SEO URLs and order IDs to OpenCart



Keep Search Engine Rankings with SEO URLs Transfer



Cart2Cart offers a useful option that facilitates the process of managing SEO on a new store. Product URLs will be moved from OsCommerce to OpenCart and help to keep search engine rankings. There is no need hire additional stuff for this task. Just pick this option while selecting entities for migration and automated migration service will do the rest.



Save The Time with Data Migration Service Packages



Cart2Cart is developing with customer in mind. In case of the lack of time or for any other reason Cart2Cart team can perform the migration from OsCommerce to OpenCart for store owners. Several Service Packages provide all the necessary support including data transferring and design to a new store. E-merchants will not meet with necessity to prepare migration themselfs. All this routine work will be done by professional Cart2Cart team.



Preserve Order IDs and Keep Making Money



New store means a little delay for recent orders, but not anymore. Cart2Cart provides a possibility to preserve order IDs while moving from OsCommerce to OpenCart and manage orders on a new platform without delays or mixing the order features. It is an additional option and provided for extra costs.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated web based shopping cart migration service that allows users to migrate from one e-Commerce platform to another. More than 11 000 migrations and thousands of satisfied e-merchants made Cart2Cart a word leading migration service. Now migration can be performed in a few simple steps.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com