Improved Fusion Data Records with the DataLogger

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- In the event of an incident on the job, the McElroy Vault™ feature automatically backs up fusion data. Users now have another way, thanks to the 1.16 device upgrade, to keep these critical records secure at all times, and all they need is a regular Micro SD card.



It's easy to enable a Micro SD card. Simply go to the System portion of the Settings menu, select SD Card Status, press the System Settings button, and then press Yes when asked to open System Settings after inserting the card into the DataLogger.



At the Storage settings screen, scroll down and select Erase USB/SD card storage, then follow the on-screen instructions to get the SD ready to record fusion results.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy Parts provides technically advanced, dependable, sturdy, and efficient pipe fusion equipment solutions. Its versatile tools are designed to be used for just about any project and there is a team of professionals thoroughly trained in working with McElroy parts and equipment. These individuals include McElroy Certified Instructors and McElroy Certified Master Mechanics. For information on McElroy fusion machine parts please call 305-570-3831 or visit https://www.mcelroyparts.com.