Improved Mobile Access to Online HealthRecords by Award Winning PHR Platform ZweenaHealth.com

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- In a time when tens of millions of Americans own a smartphone and more and more people are using their mobile devices to keep track of their health, the availability of award-winning online PHR services like Zweena across mobile platforms greatly improves mobile real-time access to patients' medical and health information. ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information management services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



Th reality that more and more people continue to access banking and health services online via mobile devices is a wakeup call for online healthcare service providers to improve their mobile service offerings. ZweenaHealth.com is doing this by ensuring that its entire PHR service is available across mobile platforms and factors such as mobile display, resolution and mobile content are always optimal for the consumer.



According to the Pew Internet and American Life Project, a technology trend survey, more and more people continue to use smartphones, and young adults are much more likely than older people to have a smartphone and to use it to look for health information. Also, their health concerns are significantly different from those of older people.



Susannah Fox, an associate director of the Pew Internet project, said, “Once they [young adults] have a smartphone, people are more likely to participate in online conversations about health.”



Zweena's online PHR service provides patients and providers with a secure, private and easy-to-access platform that offers a truly comprehensive and accurate online personal health record. By minimizing stress and error and presenting useful health information in a clear and actionable way, Zweena allows patients to really be in control of their health information, and makes it possible for providers to access updated and accurate information that saves time, cost and human life.



