Improved on Time Delivery Promised with Ultriva Supply Chain Collaborative Supply Portal

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Supply and Demand Chain Executive recently featured a video describing the Ultriva Collaborative Supply Chain. Ultriva Supply Chain Execution Solutions reduce purchased parts costs and improve on-time delivery by improving visibility and communication with suppliers and customers. Ultriva provides an easy to use web portal so there is zero infrastructure cost to partners. Realize a ROI in less than 12 months.



Lowering supply-chain costs with demand-based replenishment signals that foster trust and collaboration. Ultriva’s Collaborative Supply Portal is a dashboard for gaining visibility to part shortages and outstanding orders including inventory health, exception alerts, unacknowledged orders, late shipments, late receipts, MRP Forecasts and planned orders, and ERP integration status.



Manufacturers and distributors require an action date for release, acknowledgement and shipment as well as shipment information for shipped parts. Customers want an expected receipt date along with tracking number. Symbols indicating late orders, notes and no shipping labels are vital along with a Supplier Scorecard to view performance of each supplier action.



The questions answered by the Collaborative Supply Portal include:

- Did supplier acknowledge on time?

- Did supplier ship on time?

- Did supplier ship complete or partial orders?

- Did the received goods was fully or partially approved on inspection?



Supplier On-time performance is a metric that is measure by supplier ship date, by customer receipt date using the same report for buyer and supplier creating one version of truth for doing supplier review. Analysis by part based on defined and actual consumption, inventory sizing vs. on hand inventory is provided.



To view the entire video, go to: http://www.sdcexec.com/video/11149805/ultriva-collaborative-supply-chain.



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About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495