Improved Opportunities for Straightforward VirtueMart to Magento Migration

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Cart2Cart - service that automates shopping cart migration presents improved features that will make VirtueMart to Magento migration more straightforward and precise.



Shopping cart migration can become really time-consuming and tedious process. Cart2Cart Team strives to satisfy needs of every store owner and works hard to make a migration even easier and faster. Thus Cart2Cart’s Development Team rolled-out a number of new features and opportunities that will help to avoid all the possible issues and make re-platforming as simple as a pie.



Magento Multi-Store Migration

Multi-store function is one of the most demanded features in today’s e-Commerce world. This feature allows to create numerous stores, that can be managed from a single admin panel. Some other Magento multi-store benefits include:



1.Store owner will be able to set up different prices for the same products in diverse shops.

2. Independent site management with convenient product browsing.

3. Opportunity to set up different set of payment/shipping options per store..



Cart2Cart provides a possibility to migrate from several VirtueMart stores to Magento multi-store in a few easy steps. As a result any number of storefronts can be merged under a single backend. Which will make everyday routine process of store administration significantly easier.



Create Product Variants

Another revolutionary feature is a possibility to create product variants based on combinations of their attribute values. Cart2Cart offers an opportunity to transform simple products from VirtueMart shop into configurable product variants at Magento store.



Preserve Order IDs

For more convenience, Cart2Cart provides a possibility to save order IDs from an old VirtueMart store at a new Magento shop. For instance, VirtueMart store order # 8 will be migrated as a Magento order # 8. It would be especially useful for shop keepers with a large order history and will make store administration more straightforward.



Try How It Works For Free

Cart2Cart offers an opportunity to try how the service works and perform demo migration. It is absolutely free and allows to migrate limited number of entities. When the process is finished user will be able to evaluate an outcome and check migrated items at Magento store.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is a web based automated shopping cart migration provider. It allows e-merchants to migrate products, customers and orders in a simple and precise way. Currently it supports migration to and from 47 e-Commerce platforms and a number is constantly growing.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com