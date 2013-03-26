Improvement in Web-Based Reporting for Obstetrics

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Web-based reporting for obstetrics has moved to a new level. Core Sound Imaging is pleased to announce an update to their web-based ultrasound reporting and image management platform for women’s health, Studycast. Studycast now offers improved obstetric reporting that allows the clinician to report on biometric parameters throughout the pregnancy and also includes growth charts in the final report.



This obstetric worksheet update brings case management and patient charting to web-based PACS. It also includes two new viewing modes. These worksheet modes allow the user to view the obstetric worksheet for interpretation in a wide format to minimize scrolling. The worksheet and report are also able to be viewed side by side in the same window.



Studycast’s obstetric reporting provides an intuitive user interface for rapid reporting and the final results can be routed seamlessly into the patient’s record in the EMR or EHR. Studycast’s CoreHL7 interface is comprehensive and supports sending any data from within CoreWeb to the EMR.



Additionally, as with all Studycast data, administrative, accreditation and QA reporting is available to allow you to evaluate data for patients, the practice/clinic/hospital and other process improvement purposes.



About Studycast®

Studycast® allows obstetricians and ultrasound technicians to transmit and view ultrasound images anywhere with internet access. It creates complete, professional reports that include study images with just a few clicks, and those images can be shared with patients right in the office, on any device, including an iPad.



Studycast® is scalable, flexible, vendor-neutral, and compatible with nearly all ultrasound equipment manufacturers. It’s a complete IT solution without the headache of managing IT.



Learn how Studycast® can work for you. Demo Studycast online today at http://www.corestudycast.com/demo or view in-person at the 2013 AIUM in the GE Healthcare booth, booth 404.