Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Check printing software developer company halfpricesoft.com offers businesses a new way to save time on recurring checks. With the new duplicate check option in this updated version of Ezcheckprinting, customers can save valuable time by not having to create the same checks over and over. Now, small to midsize businesses everywhere can process recurring checks quickly and less expensively!



Customers can also use the import function to create bulk checks in a few clicks. They can create a check data file easily and import the same file again and again. Customers can edit amounts or other data if needed.



“EzCheckPrinting business check writer allows customers who write checks repeatedly to the same client to create recurring checks saving time and money.” Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge, said. “We are happy to say that ezCheckPrinting check writer is now helping thousands of businesses run more efficiently.” he added.



Printing cheques is a snap with ezCheckPrinting! Customers need only to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Customers can write and print a check with just a few clicks. New customers can download and try this software with no obligation at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



This check printing software includes many features that make check printing easier, faster and less costly for small businesses:



- Save time by printing recurring checks quickly

- Offers pre approved bank draft option for incoming payments

- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting as low as $39 per installation for a single-user license key or $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business.



To learn more about this check writer software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezcheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and ezACH deposit software. Today, software from Halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of valuable customers and assists small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.