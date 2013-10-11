Improving Body Image and Self Esteem

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Many consider Americans to be obsessed with appearances, which crosses over into an obsession with diets, weight loss, and exercise. While diet, exercise, and losing weight contribute to aiding in a healthy lifestyle, an obsessive focus on these factors doesn’t always equal a healthy body or mind. Positive body image and mental self-esteem is also important for overall wellness, and improving those two things can lead to positive changes that will improve wellness as a whole.



With the media present in our daily lives, whether from television, newspapers, or magazines, we are bombarded with images of what “healthy” and “happy” look like. It’s incredibly challenging for a person to feel good about themselves if they’re constantly comparing their appearance or lifestyle to the ones broadcasted by the media. This can lead to negative self-talk, which is a hard habit to break out of, but it can be done. Pay attention to the dialogue engaged in with friends, co-workers, and even within ourselves. Instead of focusing on evaluating appearances or re-hashing over mistakes made during the day, try to catch those thoughts and focus on something more positive.



Maybe the exercise regimen didn’t go through as planned, but dessert was skipped at lunch and that’s a start. A person may not have lost weight that week, but their jeans are fitting a little looser which means they’re trimming down somewhere. All of these things are positive and can change our thinking patterns overtime to healthier ones that reaffirm good choices rather than stress over mistakes.



Experts also suggest ditching the diet mentality. Certain types of diets, whether they involve cutting all carbohydrates, consuming nothing but juice, or complete elimination of all snacks also take a toll on our mental wellbeing. Instead, focus on proper nutrition, overall calorie count, and understand that when engaging in physical activity more food is going to be required. Listening is important as well to understand the body’s hunger and satiety cues.



Reducing weight is just as important as reducing negativity for overall wealth. When swapping the extra snacks in favor of fruit, try swapping the negative thoughts and praise the choices and attempts one is making towards being healthy. The overall health rewards will come, as will the mental ones, as long as proper time is devoted to both efforts.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com