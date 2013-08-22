Improving Shop Floor Efficiency with vimana Best for Integrated Sensing Division of Curtiss-Wright Controls

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- System Insights (SI) recently announced that the Integrated Sensing division of Curtiss-Wright Controls selected vimana as their manufacturing software platform for improving shop floor production efficiency at their Tempe, AZ facility.



Curtiss-Wright Controls Integrated Sensing produces a wide range of sensors and subsystem solutions for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. The company has eighty years of experience solving the most challenging motion control problems, with global manufacturing facilities.



Mike Colombo, Senior Director of Aerospace Operations at Curtiss-Wright, shared, “During a several month pilot project, the vimana platform from System Insights was able to demonstrate significant value to our operation, it helped identify where we can generate immediate economic benefits from rolling out this technology to the rest of our plants.”



Rick Moran, COO of System Insights, ”Our vimana product and Customer Value Framework engagement model was able to baseline the client’s production efficiency, pinpoint where improvements could be made, validate the efficiency gains and estimate total dollar potential by adopting the solution.”



vimana will be monitoring and analyzing data from a range of equipment including Mori Seiki and Citizen machine tools. The Tempe facility is the third Curtiss-Wright location to select vimana for their business. The software is also running in Shelby, North Carolina and Queretaro, Mexico - both part of the Flight Systems division.



vimana Solution Monitors and Manages Machine Tool Productivity



vimana is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



vimana identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. vimana includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; it integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400