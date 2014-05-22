Improving the Quality of Life of Autistic Children with the Wonders of Massage Therapy

Frederick, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Parents of children with autism are always seeking ways to ease the quality of life for their children and massage therapy is becoming a popular way of fulfilling so.



A mother of a child with autism would generally find massage therapy intolerable. However, a significant study revealed that children with autism showed less autistic and improved social skills with the help of pediatric massage therapy.



An institution for massage therapy in U.S. conducted several studies on the effect of massage therapy for children on the autism spectrum and their results confirmed what is anecdotally acknowledged – massage therapy can be of great benefit to children on the spectrum.



According to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, current estimated cases of autism range from one in every 1,000 to one in every 500. In connection, a research conducted in 2007 found out that oxytocin helped autistic individuals retain their ability to evaluate the emotional significance of speech. Oxytocin is released in human body during and after receiving nurturing touch.



Moreover, massage and touch therapy techniques promote on-task and social relatedness behavior showing less erratic behavior and heightened attentiveness. This type of physical intervention for children with varied developmental challenges reaped different results among patients and should be practiced under supervision of medical practitioners.



Massage therapists for children with autism are well regarded for being patient, steady during massage movements, firm and technique developer. They are capable of giving the exact touch, press and rub on one's body. Just note that it is important to entrust the child into someone licensed or certified.



The therapeutic method of massage is increasingly employed for autistic children. Many therapists and parents are finding good results with this treatment. Those with Autism could also benefit greatly from a deep massage of the foot and leg muscles. Children with Autism tend to walk on their toes, so the feet and legs become tense. Likewise, autistic children react positively to massage.



Clinical trials also showed massage therapy as a viable complementary treatment positively impacting some of the characteristic behaviors of autism.



Overall, massage therapy could be extended to autistic patients with just proper patience and communication techniques. Consistently nurturing human contact and touch can overcome some of the defensive tendencies characteristic of the tactile system in those with autism.



Massage therapy might be not a cure for Autism, however it can help autistic patients to get relaxed, communicated more effectively and greatly improved with their quality of life.



About Central Maryland School of Massage

Central Maryland School of Massage (CMSM) prides itself on providing excellent educational opportunities for individuals seeking a profession in the Massage Therapy field. The mission of CMSM continues to be to provide regional businesses and residents with an outstanding source of education that promotes health and overall well-being.



The school has continued to update and improve its educational opportunities and facilities. As industry demands grow and change, CMSM keeps pace, offering hands-on training. By providing quality instruction, personalized attention, and excellent training techniques, we prepare our graduates to excel in their future pursuits. Our graduates and prospective employers are secure in the knowledge that CMSM graduates have the skills necessary for career success."