List of the leading players operating in the Global Impulse Ice-cream Market includes;



Unilever Group

Direct Wholesale Foods

Turkey Hill Dairy

Nestle S.A.

General Mill

Pure Ice Cream Co LLC

IFFCO

Baskin-Robbins

Vadilal Industries Limited and International Dairy Queen, Inc.



Impulse ice creams are manufactured for immediate consumption and primarily marketed and sold under single-service product in different economies. Impulse ice cream are ice lollies that include chocolate-coated ice creams, ice cream tubes, ice cream sandwiches, and others. Increasing demand for consumption of impulse ice cream in developing economies is seen as a positive sign in the growth of the market size. Another factor that is increasing the impulse ice cream market size is introduction of cost-efficient and consumer-centric products by prominent players in different economies around the globe.



Drivers and Restraints



Innovation in Products to Drive the Market



Product innovation is expected to drive the impulse ice cream market. Taking this into account, Companies are coming up with organic and herbal fillings, functional ingredients, and exotic flavours by expanding their products to meet the consumer demands. In addition to this, different strategies are being adopted for producing premium products to suit the taste of consumers from different economies. High-quality and affordable products are being introduced in the market by key players in order to gain major chunk in the market. Moreover, sustainable and convenient packaging of products is what the key players are looking for that helps attract consumers' attention. This in turn improves the shelf life of the ice cream products which in turn can be beneficial in driving market growth in the long run.



Key Segments Analysis:



By Sales Type



On Trade

Off-Trade

By Distribution Channel



Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Food and Drink Specialists

By Geography



Regional Analysis



Increasing Consumer Demand to Scale up Growth in Asia-Pacific



With rising incomes and fast-paced development in infrastructures witnessed in the emerging economies, impulse ice cream market is poised to grow at a sizeable rate in the impending years. Amidst regions, Asia-Pacific consisting of China, India, and others, are expected to grow substantially in the coming years considering favorable climatic conditions and steady development. Another factor leading to market growth is the dense population in Asia-Pacific. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) reports as on 2020, around 60% of the world population resides in Asia-Pacific. Technological advancements such as cold chain infrastructures, commercial refrigerators, and freezing equipment are expected to drive the growth of the market at a rapid pace. Further, rising consumer preferences towards ready-to-eat food products and healthier ice cream options is expected to lead to considerable growth in the Asia-Pacific market.



Apart from the aforementioned drivers, it is important to look into the constraints that can limit the growth of the market. These constraints include low-shelf life and health concerns involving the impulse ice cream products. Nonetheless, several steps are being initiated by companies to nullify them by introducing high-quality products and convenient packaging options across various economies.



Competitive Landscape



Key Players to Focus on Introducing Cost-effective Ice-cream Products



Several key players have focused on producing cost-efficient ice cream products for the growing consumer demand. In addition to this, Prominent players are focusing on launching innovative, fresh, healthy, and affordable products to maintain their position in the market.



Industry Developments:



July 2019: Froneri, a fast-growing international ice cream manufacturer, has agreed to acquire Noga Ice Creams Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of Nestle-owned Osem group. This acquisition has propelled Froneri to enter the fast-emerging and potential ice cream market of Israel for the first time.



