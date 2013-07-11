Impulsive Penny Stocks - Applied DNA Sciences Inc, Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR), Jammin Java Corp, Northumberland Resources Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN), Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR)



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) gained 1.72% recently, while trading on 1.92 million shares, at the price of $0.177. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.17 to $0.191 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $120.78million. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.02 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.31. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN), (Twitter: @APDN), a provider of DNA-based anti-counterfeiting technology, anti-theft and product authentication solutions, announced that its ongoing staff expansion has so far resulted in a 72% increase in scientific, quality, operational and other employees since January of the current year.



For How Long APDN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY) declined -1.90% recently, in the current trading session, at $8.80 with a total volume of 52,020 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 167,892 shares. It floated in a range of $8.70 to $9.02 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.00. Its market capitalization now moved to about $3.27 billion. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $8.50 or above $11.53. Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services, information technology (IT) services, and network services in New Zealand and Australia.



Has NZTCY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN) added 9% and was moving within a range of $0.50-$0.55, its current trading price is $0.545. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 1.22 million shares, versus an average volume of 724,604 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.08 and $0.65 was the best price. Jammin Java Corp. provides premium roasted coffee on a wholesale level to the grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries in the United States. The company also sells its gourmet coffee lines to gourmet, natural, and independent grocery markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean through distributor partnerships. It principally offers coffee and tea products.



Will JAMN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR) added 15.94% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $21.60 million. The share price, after opening at $0.33, hit a high of $0.43 and hovered above $0.31, while its recent trading price was $0.400. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 763,721 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 807,516 shares. Northumberland Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in Mason, Thompson, Keyes, and Harrell leases. The company has 33 oil, gas, and SWD wells, with interests in 2,160 acres of leaseholds. Northumberland Resources, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.



Why Should Investors Buy NHUR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/