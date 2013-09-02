Impulsive Penny Stocks - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CCLAY), PERNOD RICARD SA ADR(OTCMKTS:PDRDY), Advanced Battery Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ABAT), Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CCLAY), PERNOD RICARD SA ADR(OTCMKTS:PDRDY), Advanced Battery Technologies, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ABAT), Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ISNPY)



Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was a volume gainer of 9,814.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 18,247.00 shares. The stock opened the session at $21.94 and finished at the end of the day at $21.82 and the stock plunged -0.30%.The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.36 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive -25.71%. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea.



Has CCLAY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



In the preceding trading session, PERNOD RICARD SA ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) exchanged 11,193.00 shares and the average volume remained 44,298.00 shares. The stock closed the session at $23.07 with the drop of -1.61%. Tracking three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at of -3.71% and -11.26%, respectively. Pernod Ricard SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and marketing of wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers cognacs, anise-based spirits, sparkling wines, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, vodka, white spirits, whisky, gin, rum, and tequila products.



Why Should Investors Buy PDRDY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Advanced Battery Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABAT) its closing price was $0.210. The volume of the stock was 89,896.00 shares and the average volume remained 59,840.00 shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $0.20 - $0.22. The market capitalization of the stock remained 15.99 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.36. Advanced Battery Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of rechargeable polymer lithium-ion (PLI) batteries. The company operates in two segments, Batteries and Electric Vehicles.



What ABAT’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was a volume gainer of 9,097.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 33,602.00 shares. The stock opened the session at $11.90 and finished at the end of the day at $11.79 and the stock plunged -0.55%.The market capitalization of the stock remained 30.63 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +22.68%. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in banking, insurance, asset management, consumer credit, leasing, factoring, pension funds, fiduciary services, and electronic payments businesses. It operates in five business units: Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Eurizon Capital, and Banca Fideuram.



Has ISNPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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