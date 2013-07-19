Impulsive Penny Stocks - Corporate Resource Services Inc, Great Florida Bank, VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC., STELLAR BIOTECH INC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS), Great Florida Bank (OTCMKTS:GFLB), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF)



Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS) declined -9.92%, trading on 93,974 shares to end the trade at $3.36. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.35 and was moved to maximum level of $3.85.The stock changed hands in a range of $3.26 to $3.65, bringing its market capitalization at about $455.30 million. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work.



Great Florida Bank (OTCMKTS:GFLB) added 1.03% to complete the trading session at $2.95 with a total volume of 102,903 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 15,635 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.16 and above $3.00.It floated in a range of $2.92 to $2.99 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.88.Its market capitalization now moved to about $38.68 million. Great Florida Bank provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and industries in southeast Florida. It offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, credit cards, cash management services, direct deposits, notary services, night depository services, cashiers checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, automated teller machine cards, and mobile and online banking services.



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) added 1.16% and was in a range of $2.50-$2.65 before closing at $2.61. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.91 and $3.38 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 97,850 shares versus an average volume of 91,972 shares. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online.



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) added 11.94% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $43.94 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 274,384 shares as compared to average trading volume of 191,321 shares. The share price after opening at $0.87 made a high of $0.95 and hovered above $0.86 to end the day at $0.932. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



