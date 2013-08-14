Impulsive Penny Stocks - DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON(OTCMKTS:DNPLY), Paradigm Oil and Gas Inc(OTCMKTS:PDGO), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), American Eagle Energy Corp(OTCBB:AMZG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON(OTCMKTS:DNPLY), Paradigm Oil and Gas Inc(OTCMKTS:PDGO), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), American Eagle Energy Corp(OTCBB:AMZG)



DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON(OTCMKTS:DNPLY) ended higher +1.25% and complete the day at $9.70. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 44,600. After opening at $9.66, the stock hit as high as $9.71. However, it traded between $6.37 and $10.19 over the last twelve months.



Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. engages in printing and beverage activities in Japan. The company is involved in the planning, production, film making, printing, and bookbinding; credit card security and security systems construction; provision of information services and surveys; information over the Internet and mobile phones; research, consulting, and planning for sales promotions for grocery supermarkets; Website planning, production, and delivery; studies related to patents and the preparation of contracts; study and analysis of Chinese market and business feasibility



For How Long DNPLY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Paradigm Oil and Gas Inc(OTCMKTS:PDGO) closed yesterday at $0.0070, a +16.67% increase. Around 12.69 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 3.69 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.19 million.



Paradigm Oil And Gas, Inc.( Paradigm) is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company participates in the oil and gas industry through the purchase of small interests in either producing wells or oil and gas exploration and development projects.



For How Long PDGO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY) moved +0.53 percent lower at $17.00 and traded between $16.85 and $17.02 after opening the day at $17.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.34%, which stands at 33.86% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 37.65%.



Linc Energy Ltd (Linc Energy) is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in the oil and gas exploration and production; exploration and development of conventional coal resources, and development and commercialisation of Coal-to-Liquids (CTL) processes through the combined utilisation of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) and Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) technologies.



For How Long LNCGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



American Eagle Energy Corp(OTCBB:AMZG) shares rose, gaining +0.58 percent to close at $1.72. The stock is up around 109.76% this year and 138.89% for the last 12 months. Around 148,191 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 38,479 shares.



American Eagle Energy Corporation is engage in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. The Company has been engaged in the exploration for petroleum and natural gas in the States of Nevada, Utah, Texas, Colorado, and North Dakota, the North Sea



Why Should Investors Buy AMZG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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