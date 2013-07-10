Impulsive Penny Stocks - Dakota Plains Holdings Inc, Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR), FEDERAL NATL PFD T, NanoViricides Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB:DAKP), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), FEDERAL NATL PFD T (OTCBB:FNMAT), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC)



Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB:DAKP) declined -20%, trading on 484,720 shares to end the trade at $2.00. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $1.75 and was moved to maximum level of $8.75.The stock changed hands in a range of $1.88 to $2.46, bringing its market capitalization at about $84.82 million. Dakota Plains, Inc. engages in developing and owning transloading facilities to support the loading, marketing, and transporting of crude oil and related products from and into the North Dakota Williston Basin oil fields. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY) added 1.35% to complete the trading session at $9.00 with a total volume of 101,872 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 173,365 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $8.50 and above $11.53.It floated in a range of $8.90 to $9.03 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.00.Its market capitalization now moved to about $3.34 billion. Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services, information technology (IT) services, and network services in New Zealand and Australia.



FEDERAL NATL PFD T (OTCBB:FNMAT) added 1.78% and was in a range of $7.85-$8.08 before closing at $7.99. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.61 and $9.10 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 86,848 shares versus an average volume of 313,448 shares.



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) added 10.26% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $137.50 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 794,587 shares as compared to average trading volume of 228,064 shares. The share price after opening at $0.76 made a high of $0.86 and hovered above $0.76 to end the day at $0.854. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections.



