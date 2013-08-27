Impulsive Penny Stocks - Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ).



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) ended higher +0.76% and complete the day at $0.665. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.27 million. After opening at $0.68, the stock hit as high as $0.69. However, it traded between $0.25 and $0.71 over the last twelve months.



Globalstar, Inc. (Globalstar) is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite. Globalstar’s satellite communications business, by providing critical mobile communications to the Company's subscribers, serves principally recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources,



For How Long GSAT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) closed yesterday at $3.19, a +1.59% increase. Around 5.05 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 13.53 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.07billion.



AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean



For How Long AAMRQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) moved +15.70 percent higher at $1.99 and traded between $1.73 and $2.03 after opening the day at $1.75. Its performance over the last five days remained 65.67%, which stands at 65.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -89.53%.



Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing drugs to improve the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions. Its product candidate, peginesatide



For How Long AFFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Eastman Kodak Company(OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) shares fall, losing -33.68 percent to close at $0.0579. The stock is down around -67.65% this year and -77.73% for the last 12 months. Around 41.04 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 10.63 shares.



Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) is a picture and printing company. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Digital Imaging Group (CDG), Graphic Communications Group (GCG), and Film



Will EKDKQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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