Impulsive Penny Stocks - Italk Inc(OTCBB:TALK), BIRCHCLIFF ENERG NEW(OTCMKTS:BIREF), LINGE AG ADR(OTCMKTS:LNEGY), Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Italk Inc(OTCBB:TALK), BIRCHCLIFF ENERG NEW(OTCMKTS:BIREF), LINGE AG ADR(OTCMKTS:LNEGY), Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX).



Italk Inc(OTCBB:TALK) ended higher +12.00% and complete the day at $0.224. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 148,669. After opening at $0.20, the stock hit as high as $0.23. However, it traded between $0.15 and $2.10 over the last twelve months.



iTalk Inc., a wireless technology value added reseller, provides communications and mobile broadband services worldwide. It utilizes technologies, including Voice-over-IP (VoIP), 3G/4G mobile broadband networks, smartphones, and mobile applications to offer consumers no-contract alternatives to voice



For How Long TALK will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



BIRCHCLIFF ENERG NEW(OTCMKTS:BIREF) closed yesterday at $6.75, a -0.78% decrease. Around 22,500 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 14,570 shares. The company is now valued at around $968.69 million.



Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada.



Has BIREF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LINGE AG ADR(OTCMKTS:LNEGY) moved -1.24 percent lower at $19.17 and traded between $19.15 and $19.33 after opening the day at $19.32. Its performance over the last five days remained -4.86%, which stands at 0.37% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 8.37%.



Linde Aktiengesellschaft engages in the provision of various gases and engineering services worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Gases, Engineering, and Gist. The Gases division provides a range of compressed and liquefied gases; and chemicals for use in steel and glass production



Why Should Investors Buy LNEGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Umax Group Corp(OTCBB:UMAX) Trade close at $2.84. The stock is up around 89.33% this year and 89.33% for the last 12 months. Around 33,183 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 54,166 shares.



Umax Group Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the distribution of arcade machines. It intends to offer Rocket Launch, a strength testing game that allows players to test their pushing/throwing strength; Space Hockey, a two player hockey game; and Boxer, a simple punch testing game. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Torun, Poland.



Can UMAX Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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