Impulsive Penny Stocks - LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR), Premier Exhibitions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRXI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR), Premier Exhibitions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRXI).



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) ended lower -1.36% and complete the day at $6.84. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 250,127. After opening at $6.89, the stock hit as high as $6.93. However, it traded between $6.71 and $8.41over the last twelve months.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Has LSTMF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) closed yesterday at $1.20. Around 1.54 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 7.74 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.34 billion.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily. The Single-family Guarantee segment reflects results from the Company's single-family credit guarantee activities.



How Should Investors Trade FMCC Now?Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR) moved +36.36 percent higher at $0.0015 and traded between $0.001 and $0.0015 after opening the day at $0.0011. Its performance over the last five days remained 87.5%, which stands at 150% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -21.05%.



Grid Petroleum Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in North America. It holds a 100% interests in SE Jonah Prospect comprising 4 leases covering an area of approximately 3,744.57 acres located in the Greater Green River Basin, Wyoming; and a 50% working interest in a mineral lease on 4,000 acres in Kings and Fresno counties in California.



For How Long GRPR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Premier Exhibitions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRXI) shares rose, gaining +1.78 percent to close at $1.72. The stock is down around -36.53% this year and -23.56% for the last 12 months. Around 30,349 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 96,532 shares.



Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries is in the business of presenting to the public museum-quality touring exhibitions around the world. The Company develops, deploys, and operates exhibition products that are presented to the public in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues.



Why Should Investors Buy PRXI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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