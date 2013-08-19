Impulsive Penny Stocks - Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) ended lower -9.03% and complete the day at $0.131. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 7.56 million. After opening at $0.14, the stock hit as high as $0.14. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.32 over the last twelve months.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys. The Company's Liquidmetal family of alloys consists of a variety of bulk alloys and composites that utilize the advantages offered by amorphous alloy technology



Has LQMT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) closed yesterday at $2.94, a -1.01% decrease. Around 283,750 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 137,189 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 296.45million.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States



Has SCPZF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII) moved -15.44 percent lower at $0.0575 and traded between $0.06 and $0.07 after opening the day at $0.07. Its performance over the last five days remained -85.55%, which stands at -85.55% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -42.5%.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Why Should Investors Buy XUII After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares fall, losing -0.19 percent to close at $63.98. The stock is up around 26.69% this year and 41.55% for the last 12 months. Around 241,499 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 513,918 shares.



Roche Holding AG is a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics holding company. It belongs to the Roche Group that operates through subsidiaries and associated companies around the world. It discovers, develops and provides diagnostic and therapeutic products and services from early detection and prevention of diseases to diagnosis, treatment and treatment monitoring.



Will RHHBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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