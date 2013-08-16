Impulsive Penny Stocks - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG), LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) decline -1.55% to closed at the price of $21.01after opening at $21.09. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 38,266.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 75,191.00 shares. NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sell of automobiles.



Will NSANY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 611,780.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 326,221.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.18 for the day and its closing price was $0.230 after gain +2.68%. Lithium Exploration Group, Inc., formerly Mariposa Resources, Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties.



Will LEXG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



LUKOIL (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) traded with volume of 41,301.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 41,301.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $58.36 and closed at 58.10 after decline -0.77% . NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution.



Why Should Investors Buy LUKOY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) stock traded with total volume of 86,972.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 66,246.00 shares. HNNMY started its trading session with the price of $7.34 and closed at $7.41 after decline -1.46%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Has HNNMY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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