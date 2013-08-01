Impulsive Penny Stocks: OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), Innolog Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:INHC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), Innolog Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:INHC)



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) ended higher +11.03% and complete the day at $0.302. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.79 million. After opening at $0.27, the stock hit as high as $0.30. However, it traded between $0.18 and $0.49 over the last twelve months.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated is an emerging drug-medical device company. The Company focused on designing, developing and commercializing medical approaches for the treatment of solid cancers. In March 2011, the Company acquired from Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Inovio) certain assets related to the use of drug-medical device combination products for the treatment of different cancers



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) closed yesterday at $1.43, a -1.38% decrease. Around 1.63 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 10.24 million shares. The company is now valued at around $929.56 million.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) trade close at $0.0011 and traded between $0.001 and $0.0013 after opening the day at $0.0013. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.33%, which stands at 450% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 450%.



TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com. It sells listings on its local search network to local businesses and professionals primarily in the health, legal, and finance sectors.



Innolog Holdings Corporation(OTCMKTS:INHC) shares rose, gaining 541.86 percent to close at $0.0276. The stock is down around -65.5% this year and -70.64% for the last 12 months. Around 4.99 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2,681shares.



Innolog Holdings Corporation is a holding company designed to make acquisitions of companies in the government services industry. The Company’s subsidiary Innovative Logistics Techniques, Inc. is a solutions oriented provider of logistics services to agencies of the United States government, but also to state and local agencies and to private businesses



