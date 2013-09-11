Impulsive Penny Stocks - Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:OXIHF), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:OXIHF), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX).



Oxford Investments Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:OXIHF) ended lower -16.18% and complete the day at $0.0057. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 14.23 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01.



Oxford Investments Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the business of direct-banking and payment-card solutions. The company offers ?FocusKard? suite of products that consists of an online-access account represented by a stored-value card, which is a substitute for cash, gift certificates, and check payments. Its stored-value card?s applications include payroll,



Has OXIHF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) closed yesterday at $0.113, a +5.39% increase. Around 2.86 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.51 million shares. The company is now valued at around $10.48 million.



Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States.



For How Long PCXCQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC) moved -13.92 percent lower at $0.0167 and traded between $0.01 and $0.02 after opening the day at $0.02. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.22%, which stands at 297.62% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 33.6%.



Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. It offers drug products for the treatment of pain, such as Cobroxin



Why Should Investors Buy NPHC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) shares fall, losing -4.35 percent to close at $1.98. The stock is up around 8.2% this year and 164% for the last 12 months. Around 449,785 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 262,928 shares.



Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease. Its product candidates include Kevetrin, which is in Phase 1 trial for various solid tumor cancer types in patients with advanced-stage cancers; and various preclinical stage products comprising KM-133 for the treatment of psoriasis; KM 391 for the treatment of autism



Will CTIX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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