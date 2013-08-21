Impulsive Penny Stocks - PLC Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLCSF), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- OTCMKTS:PLCSF tockalerts.com">LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PLC Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLCSF), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY).



PLC Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLCSF) ended higher +21.43% and complete the day at $0.0850. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.52 million. After opening at $0.07, the stock hit as high as $0.09. However, it traded between $0.06 and $0.30 over the last twelve months.

PLC Systems Inc. (PLC) is a medical device company specializing in technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company markets its product, RenalGuard, outside the United States



For How Long PLCSF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) closed yesterday at $0.180, a -10.00% decrease. Around 1.58 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.36 million shares. The company is now valued at around $10.78 million.

K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products



Has KVPHQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) moved +2.40 percent higher at $0.149 and traded between $0.14 and $0.15 after opening the day at $0.15. Its performance over the last five days remained -11.85%, which stands at -0.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 305.15%.

Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being. It is a biotechnology and life technology company. Nuvilex manufactures, directly or indirectly through independent contractors Cinnergen, Cinnechol, Infinitink (and related private label ink products), and Talysn Scar Cream.



For How Long NVLX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) shares fall, losing -0.31 percent to close at $15.25. The stock is up around 10.35% this year and 41.73% for the last 12 months. Around 112,076 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 160,305 shares.

Allianz SE is a Germany-based financial services provider and the holding company of the Allianz Group. It has two main business operations: Insurance Operations and Asset Management. Within the Insurance Operations include a portfolio of property/casualty and life/health insurance products for both private and corporate customers



Will AZSEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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