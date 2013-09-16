Impulsive Penny Stocks - PROBE MINES LTD(OTCMKTS:PROBF), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PROBE MINES LTD(OTCMKTS:PROBF), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG).



PROBE MINES LTD(OTCMKTS:PROBF) ended higher +4.97% and complete the day at $2.09. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 62,150. After opening at $1.99, the stock hit as high as $2.09. However, it traded between $1.07 and $2.32 over the last twelve months.



Probe Mines Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for chromite, nickel, copper, platinum group metals, volcanogenic massive sulphide, gold, and vanadium resources.



For How Long PROBF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) closed yesterday at $0.169, a -10.08% decrease. Around 1.25 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 613,971shares. The company is now valued at around $15.80 million.



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide. It transports various types of cargo, including iron ore, coal and grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, and sugar and scrap metal



Has EXMCQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



E.ON SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:EONGY) moved +0.22 percent higher at $18.31 and traded between $18.04 and $18.33 after opening the day at $18.10. Its performance over the last five days remained 9.25%, which stands at 11.04% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -2.53%.



E.ON SE operates as a power and gas company. The company generates electricity through coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear, water, wind, solar, and bio energy; and is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Norway, Algeria, and Russia. It also engages in the production and supply of liquefying natural gas in Russia, Norway, Germany, the Netherland



For How Long EONGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG) shares fall, losing -16.52 percent to close at $0.480. The stock is up around 128.57% this year and 380% for the last 12 months. Around 754,782 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 466,766shares.



Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China. It offers EdgeForce security platforms that are designed to provide protection against destructive attacks by providing firewall, Web filtering, virus screening



Will AMMG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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