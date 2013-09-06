Impulsive Penny Stocks - Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN).



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) ended higher +9.97% and complete the day at $0.0860. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.36million. After opening at $0.08, the stock hit as high as $0.09. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.14 over the last twelve months.



Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions.



For How Long SGLB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) closed yesterday at $12.90, a -0.69% decrease. Around 1.00 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 362,173 shares. The company is now valued at around $57.39 billion.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers.



Has DTEGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON) moved +11.79 percent higher at $0.380 and traded between $0.31 and $0.41 after opening the day at $0.34. Its performance over the last five days remained -43.7%, which stands at -45.71% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -38.71%.



Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting. Its target customers include heavy oil producers and heavy oil refineries, as well as industrial groups that consume heavy oil. The company was formerly known as Bearing Mineral Exploration, Inc. and changed its name to Petrosonic Energy, Inc. in May 2012. Petrosonic Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.



For How Long PSON Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) shares fall, losing -2.32 percent to close at $0.122. The stock is down around -41.86% this year and -6.08% for the last 12 months. Around 1.99 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.12 million shares.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives; SmartDNA, a patented security system for stores, warehouses, banks, pharmacies, ATMs, and the protection of valuables; and DNANet tactical DNA products for law enforcement in the form of DNA-marked sprays and liquids



Will APDN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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