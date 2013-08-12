Impulsive Penny Stocks - Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Mass Megawatts Wind Power Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Mass Megawatts Wind Power Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMW)



Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) ended its day with the gain of +1.21 and closed at the price of $9.59 after opening at $9.54. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 340,783.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 77,041.00 shares. Societe Generale SA is a France-based banking group. The Company is involved in retail banking in France, on-line brokerage services, financing and investment banking (brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking, among others), retail banking abroad, provision of specialized financial services (consumer loan, leasing, life insurance), asset management, securities services.



For How Long SCGLY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) traded with volume of 1,079.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 7,088.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $183.50 and closed at $184.50 by scoring -0.80%. DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. is a construction company. Housing segment operates contract work and sells houses. Leasing Housing segment develops, constructs and manages leasing houses, and provides agency services.



Will DWAHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) stock traded with total volume of 75,801.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 196,695.00 shares. PCRFY started its trading session with the price of $8.80 and closed at $8.81 after decline -0.23%. Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines.



Will PCRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mass Megawatts Wind Power Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMW) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 879,411.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 172,238.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.03 for the day and its closing price was $0.0400 after gain 53.26%. Mass Megawatts Wind Power Inc. (Mass Megawatts) is in the business of producing wind turbines and selling wind generated electricity. Mass Megawatts focuses to build and operate wind energy power plants and plans to sell the electricity to the electric power exchange.



For How Long MMMW Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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