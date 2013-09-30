Impulsive Penny Stocks - Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY).



Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX) ended lower -3.42% and complete the day at $2.26. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 180,038. After opening at $2.36, the stock hit as high as $2.36. However, it traded between $0.37 and $2.48 over the last twelve months.



Soligenix, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing products to treat life-threatening side effects of cancer treatments and serious gastrointestinal diseases, and vaccines for certain bioterrorism agents



Has SNGX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find out via this report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) closed yesterday at $46.13, a +0.20% increase. Around 33,549 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 75,274 shares. The company is now valued at around $107.31 billion.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles



For How Long VLKAY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN) moved +13.48 percent higher at $0.800 and traded between $0.71 and $0.81 after opening the day at $0.72. Its performance over the last five days remained 12.68%, which stands at 344.44% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 300%.



Decision Diagnostics Corp. distributes prescription and non-prescription diagnostics, and home testing products in the United States. The company provides bulk prescription drugs on a wholesale basis; and distributes diabetes diagnostics and supplies



Will DECN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares rose, gaining +0.40 percent to close at $23.50. The stock is up around 28.98% this year and 57.72% for the last 12 months. Around 47,565 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 100,680 shares.



AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products, including endowments and savings-related products, such as variable life and variable Annuity products



Why Should Investors Buy AXAHY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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