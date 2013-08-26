Impulsive Penny Stocks - Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB:SOULD), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RDSMY), SEEKER TEC INTL INC (OTCMKTS:SNTL), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB:SOULD), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RDSMY), SEEKER TEC INTL INC (OTCMKTS:SNTL), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY)



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB:SOULD) opened the session at $0.45, remained amid the day range of $0.34 - $0.45, and closed the session at $0.340. The stock showed a negative performance of -19.05% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 230,313 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 632,276 shares. Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc., a video and computer games company, develops, publishes, and digitally distributes games and games-related content for video game consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.



Has SOULD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Koninklijke DSM N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) traded with volume of 40,256 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 11,708 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.54 - $19.46. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.31% and closed its session at $19.37. The market capitalization of the stock remained 13.40 billion. Koninklijke DSM N.V. operates as a life sciences and materials sciences company worldwide. Its Nutrition segment manufactures food enzymes, cultures, taste ingredients, and other specialties for the food and beverage industries; and offers ingredients for animal and human nutrition.



Has RDSMY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SEEKER TEC INTL INC (OTCMKTS:SNTL) exchanged 520,750 shares and the average volume remained 63,017 shares. The stock dropped -32.16% and closed the session at $0.0251. The beta of the stock remained -0.37. Syncronys International, Inc. provides renewable energy solutions. The company offers generators and lighting products, including solar portable generators; solar lighting products; solar generator and lighting for original equipment manufacturer sales.



Why Should Investors Buy SNTL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY) gained volume of 16,834 shares, while the average volume remained 80,940 shares. The stock advanced +1.42% and finished the session Friday at $15.00. The one month of the stock was -7.24% and three month trend remained positive +4.09%. Linc Energy Ltd, a diversified energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and gas resources, and unconventional synthesis gas through the utilization of its underground coal gasification (UCG) technology.



Why Should Investors Buy LNCGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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