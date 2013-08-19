Impulsive Penny Stocks - the PMI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ), SafeStitch Medical Inc(OTCBB:SFES), Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY), Focus Graphite Inc (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The PMI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ), SafeStitch Medical Inc(OTCBB:SFES), Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY), Focus Graphite Inc (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)



The PMI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ) gained volume of 1.35 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 777,760.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $0.28 and the day range was $0.04 - $0.05, recently. The stock opened the session at $0.05, remained amid the day range of $0.04 - $0.05, and its recent trading price was $0.0452. The stock showed a negative performance of -14.72% in its trading session. he PMI Group, Inc. (TPG) through its subsidiary PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. (MIC), and its affiliated companies (collectively PMI), provides residential mortgage insurance in the United States. During the year ended December 31, 2009, the Company operated in three business segments: United States Mortgage Insurance Operations, International Operations and Corporate and Other.



Has PPMIQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, SafeStitch Medical Inc(OTCBB:SFES) traded 150,921.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 99,182.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.21 - $1.49. The stock was a bull and advanced 10.00%, while its trading price stayed at $0.880. The market capitalization of the stock remained 54.30 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 203.45 SafeStitch Medical, Inc. (SafeStitch) is a developmental stage medical device company focused on the development of medical devices that manipulate tissues for the treatment of hernia formation, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), esophageal obstructions, Barrett's Esophagus, upper gastrointestinal bleeding, and other intraperitoneal abnormalities through endoscopic and minimally invasive surgery.



What was the Moving Force behind SFES On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SFES



Repsol SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:REPYY) volume of the stock was 24,601.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 27,930.00 shares. The stock advanced 0.79% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $24.13. The stock traded 24,601.00 shares and its average volume remained 27,930.00 shares. Repsol SA is a Spain-based company active in the oil and gas industry. The Company is engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates in three business segments: Exploration and Production, that involves the exploration and production of oil and natural gas; Refining and marketing.



For How Long REPYY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Focus Graphite Inc (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) traded with volume of 158,000.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 67,643.00 shares. The stock grew 14.15% and was recently trading at $0.489. The market capitalization of the stock remained 52.03 million Focus Metals, Inc. is a exploration and mining company. The Company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for flake graphite, rare earth elements, and precious and base metals properties.



Will FCSMF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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