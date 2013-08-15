Impulsive Penny Stocks - Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Anavex Life Sciences Corp(OTCMKTS:AVXL), Premier Exhibitions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRXI), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Anavex Life Sciences Corp(OTCMKTS:AVXL), Premier Exhibitions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRXI), ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF)



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) ended lower -0.87% and complete the day at $61.75. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 324,970. After opening at $62.35, the stock hit as high as $62.35. However, it traded between $48.38 and $67.50 over the last twelve months.



Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries. The Company’s operations are divided into two industry segments: publishing and broadcasting and entertainment



Has TRBAA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Anavex Life Sciences Corp(OTCMKTS:AVXL) closed yesterday at $0.760, a +4.11% increase. Around 266,632 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 120,304 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 22.98 million.



Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Anavex) is a development-stage company. Anavex is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of drug targets to treat diseases



For How Long AVXL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Premier Exhibitions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRXI) moved +2.99 percent higher at $1.72 and traded between $1.66 and $1.77 after opening the day at $1.68. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.18%, which stands at -3.37% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -36.53%.



Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries is in the business of presenting to the public museum-quality touring exhibitions around the world. The Company develops, deploys, and operates exhibition products that are presented to the public in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues.



For How Long PRXI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ARCAM AB ORD(OTCMKTS:AMAVF) shares rose, gaining +4.23 percent to close at $96.00. The stock is up around 255.56% this year and 772.73% for the last 12 months. Around 30,660 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 12,068 shares.



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants; and Arcam A2, a solution for additive manufacturing of metal parts from a range of different materials in the aerospace industry.



Why Should Investors Buy AMAVF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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