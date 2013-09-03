Impulsive Penny Stocks - Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB), MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)



Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s shares dropped, -0.28 percent to close at $73.97. The stock is up around +76.46% this year and +121.2% for the last 12 months. Around 1.05 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.83 million shares. TripAdvisor, Inc., an online travel company, provides trip advisory services. The company?s travel research platform aggregates reviews and opinions from its community about destinations; accommodations, such as hotels, bed and breakfasts, specialty lodging, and vacation rentals; restaurants; and other activities through its TripAdvisor brand.



Will TRIP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) traded with volume of 6.00 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 18.30 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $0.35. The stock showed a positive movement of +5.99% and closed its session at $0.0177. The market capitalization of the stock remained 12.75 million. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



For How Long CERP will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB) exchanged 1.72 million shares and the average volume remained 6.15 million shares. The stock escalated +1.39% and closed the session at $0.0730. The beta of the stock remained 6.22. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 555.02 million. Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as in process quality assurance for manufacturing



Will SGLB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MTN Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) volume of 114,968 shares, while the average volume remained 83,954 shares. The stock advanced +0.39% and finished the session Friday at $18.25. The one month of the stock was -4.2% and three month trend remained positive +0.55%. MTN Group Limited provides voice and data communications products and services to individuals and businesses.



Why Should Investors Buy MTNOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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