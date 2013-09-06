Impulsive Penny Stocks: UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), Society Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGLY), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY), Kao Corporation (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY), Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGLY), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY).



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS: UNICY) decreased -1.72% and closed at $10.29 on a traded volume of 51.746 shares, in comparison to 35.554 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1.34%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.83 billion.



Will UNICY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America.



Societe Generale SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) plunged -0.45% and closed at $8.93 on a traded volume of 414.983 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 148.015 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 12.61%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.89 and $9.05.



Will SCGLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Society Generale Group provides retail banking, specialized financial and insurance, private banking, investment management, and corporate and investment banking services worldwide.



United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY) dropped -0.24% and closed at $31.66. So far in three months, the stock is down -4.23%. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.02 and $35.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $31.74. Its introductory price for the day was $31.50, with the overall traded volume of 27.167 shares.



Will UOVEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



United Overseas Bank Limited provides various banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment offers deposits, loans, investments, credit and debit cards, and insurance products for individuals and small enterprises



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) after opening its trade at the price of $29.35, dropped -0.24% to close at $29.56 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 12.489 shares, in comparison to 24.917 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $25.88 and $35.55 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $29.67.



Will KCRPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



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