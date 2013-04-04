IMT Announces Launch of New Website

North York, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- For business owners looking for ways to expand usable office space, the options are fairly limited. They can either bust down traditional walls to create more room, or buy or lease additional floor space in the same building or elsewhere. Either option can be expensive, time consuming, and a logistical nightmare, but IMT Modular Partitions Ltd. offers a third option: modular partition walls that are movable, affordable, and offer greater flexibility in terms of designing and utilizing floor space.



Shay Sekler, Co-Founder and President, announced recently the launch of IMT's new website and said it is an extension of the company philosophy of educating customers about unique, affordable, and ecologically friendly glass partition walls and other modular systems that can help business owners better utilize existing floor space without going through a costly expansion. The signature product featured on the website is the IMT Wall.



"Prior to the launch of IMT in 2001, my business partner, Eduard Borochov, and I had a long history as interior construction specialists but we were frustrated by what we saw when it came to using existing space," he said recently. "So many companies had the same philosophy. 'Oh, the CEO wants a new look, so we will just bust down walls, put up new drywall somewhere else, and maybe lease another floor.' From our perspective, that was inefficient and expensive."



After extensive market analysis and talking with clients, the two decided that a new design for movable partition walls would address a significant performance gap in the market. Chalkboard, fabric, glass, or wood covered walls could be mounted on casters and transported from one area to another, but did not offer privacy, foster a sense of collaboration, or make it easy to integrate new furniture components or decor as trends changed.



Worst of all, they also drove up costs because they frequently broke down and could not be repaired easily or at reasonable expense. So they came up with the IMT Wall, which debuted in Toronto at IIDEX 2002 and earned the duo the prestigious Gold Award in the systems furniture category.



Since that time, the company has installed more than 100,000 linear feet -- nearly 19 miles -- of acoustic partitions and other re-mountable wall systems for companies throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Some of their clients include Google, Microsoft, The Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, The Weather Network, The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Service Canada, and many others in various business sectors such as banking, education, manufacturing, and telecommunications, just to name a few.



IMT's office wall partitions come in a wide range of finishes (glass, laminate, veneer, tack boards, and white boards) and options, including different door styles. Different cladding or finishes can be installed on opposite sides of the same wall. Each section is available in widths from 12 to 48 inches, and standard heights of 8 or 12 feet. All dimensions are customizable.



For information, visit the company online at http://imtmodularwalls.com/ or call 416-743-4513.



