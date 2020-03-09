In 2025, Everyone in Europe Will Have an AED Within 6 Minutes.

Vlissingen, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- A sudden cardiac arrest is a major public health problem and affects an estimated 500,000 people a year. It is also something that can happen to anyone, so it is extremely important to be prepared so that you can respond quickly. Having an accessible AED that is used to quickly deliver a life-saving shock often means the difference between life and death. AEDs are therefore very important because they increase the chance of survival. For victims of sudden cardiac arrest, can restore a normal heart rhythm.



What is an AED?



In short: an AED is a device that is used to deliver an electric shock through the chest to the heart. Built-in computers determine the patient's heart rhythm, assess whether defibrillation is needed and then send a shock if necessary. Audible and / or visual instructions guide the user through the process.



The device can therefore check a person's heart rhythm. It can recognize a heart rhythm that requires a shock. And it can advise the rescuer when a shock is needed. The device uses spoken instructions, lights and text messages to tell the rescuer the steps to be taken. AEDs are very accurate and easy to use. With a few hours of training, everyone can learn to safely operate an AED. There are many different brands of AEDs, but the same basic steps apply to operation. Most AEDs look the same in appearance, varying in color and design.



Most AEDs are designed for use by non-medical personnel such as police, stewards, guards, and other lay people who are well-trained. But more people in the community who can respond to a medical emergency by offering defibrillation will significantly increase the chances of surviving a sudden cardiac arrest.



Importance of an AED within 6 minutes



In the event of a cardiac arrest, the first six minutes are crucial. After six minutes, the heart muscle and brain tissue will die off if no defibrillation is applied. The chance of surviving the cardiac arrest is then reduced by 40 to 60%. When a victim experiences sudden cardiac arrest, every minute counts. Every minute that a victim goes without defibrillation, the chance of survival decreases by 7% -10%. But if you have this life-saving device installed at your location, on-site trained responders or nearby care providers can apply life-saving defibrillation quickly and as effectively as possible.



Buy AED



Buy AED in Ireland? You can check our webshop right away.



For some people at high risk of cardiac arrest, having an AED can provide peace of mind and possibly help save their lives. Buying an AED for your home depends on a few factors, such as your general health and the risk of cardiac arrest. Companies, shopping malls and other public places get the greatest benefits from buying an AED and providing it in multiple places. Defibrillator prices vary from aprox 1000 to 2000 euro.



Media Contact



https://www.aedexpert.ie/