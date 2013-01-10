In Addition to Thailand, myMEDholiday.com Now Includes Healthcare Providers in India and Singapore

Lathrop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Medical tourism in India is increasingly popular due to the high-quality care provided in their world-class facilities, and the remarkably affordable prices. Historically a destination for patients from neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Paksitan, Sri Lanka and Maldives, India now welcomes a large and growing contingent of Western patients on medical holiday. The latest estimates indicate in excess of 150,000 such patients travel there for low-cost healthcare services every year, and myMEDholiday.com is hoping to connect more of them to the growing Indian medical travel market.



Medical tourism in Singapore has grown significantly too, as doctors and hospitals have developed a reputation for providing outstanding care. The World Health Organization has ranked its healthcare system as the sixth best in the world, and in 2012 the government set the lofty goal of attracting 1 million medical tourists, more than doubling the amount received a decade ago.



Like India in the past, most medical travelers had visited Singapore from neighboring Asian countries, but recently larger numbers of European and American patients have sought medical treatment there as well. Said one high-ranking marketing executive, “myMEDholiday.com recognizes that it is fast becoming an important medical travel destination, so we wanted to provide extensive information on Singapore medical tourism.”



Thailand of course continues to lead the way with over 1 million foreign visitors per year due to the country’s affordability and its reputation as a high-quality and reliable healthcare destination.



Other benefits of myMEDholiday.com include an interface which allows direct access to doctors, clinics and hospitals; its own search engine so patients can make choices based on specific criteria like language support or accreditation; and, an informative blog touching on a wide variety of topics.



