In Age of Mass Production, Fashion Clothing Company Creates Custom-Designed and Custom-Made Women's Clothing

Dublin, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Shopping for women’s clothes online has never been easier. But, finding that perfect blouse or top that meets your unique design, fabric and size needs can still be more difficult than ever. While choices and options abound, custom-made and custom-designed women’s clothing, tops and blouses are limited. With the launch of Supezas.com – the new website from fashion clothing company Supezas, Inc. – creating and buying high-quality women’s clothing online is now a fully customizable experience.



Featuring blouse and top styles for women that range from the professional to the urban chic, Supezas offers online shoppers the opportunity to custom design women’s clothes with unique features that are handmade to fit each customer’s unique design and size choices. And, every unique Supezas creation is made from 100 percent organic cotton and dyes that are both safe for the family and environmentally friendly.



With the help from Supezas women’s clothing professionals, Supezas.com offers customers a one-stop shopping experience and the opportunity to create their own fashion clothing designs. Featuring high-quality images of fabrics, designs, colors and styles at each stage of the design process, Supezas.com ensure customers receive the exact custom designs they create. And, Supezas.com removes the guesswork from the sizing process by allowing shoppers to input their own size measurements to ensure the perfect fit.



What makes Supezas.com unique?



- Custom design woman top your own women’s clothing – tops and blouses

- Supezas makes all fashion clothing from 100 percent hand-woven organic cotton fabric and chemical-free clothing dyes

- High-resolution photos guide shoppers through the custom design process

- Supezas clothing is handmade to fit shoppers’ exact size measurements

- Purchase directly from Supezas.com and receive free shipping and free returns, no questions asked



