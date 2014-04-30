In-Car Entertainment and Information System Market - Global Industry Strategic Report, 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "In-Car Entertainment And Information System Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



In-Car entertainment and information system market referred as ICE or IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment) include products such as audio system including radio, DVD players with the video screen, and rear seat entertainment such as games, navigation devices (GPS), software platforms, and its accessories. Internet services, radio services and the navigation services are the key services offered for in-car entertainment and information systems. Connection of ICE systems to the external world offers more options to the customer for entertainment as well as information based services.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/in-car-entertainment-information-system.html



Products such as radio, DVD players, navigation systems and display screens, are used by car users individually but the introduction of ICE and information systems offered an option of using all the products in the single system. In-car entertainment and information systems are being positioned in the luxury cars. Auto-OEMs are using entertainment and information systems as differentiation tool and are scheduling to extend the trend in the mid-segment cars. The wide application of this system include entertainment, location based services, navigational services (GPS), communication applications like making and receiving calls via smart phone integration, internet (movies, games, surfing, social networking, traffic conditions, sport scores, weather forecast), and value added services.



Auto products are sold through OEM and aftermarket (dealers and distributors). Entertainment (ICE) and information products are likely to sell more through aftermarket than OEMs as factory fitted (OEM) satellite navigation systems lag behind technology development as compared to aftermarket. Increased product efficiency and low cost of the systems is driving the market forward. Increased in disposable income is boosting the growth of high-end and luxury car segments and thus contributing to growth of this market. Safety issues and limited demand for watching video content while in the car is acting as a constraint for this market.



Europe (France, Germany, Italy, and UK) is the largest regional market for automotive entertainment systems in the OEM segment. In Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, and South Korea are the largest regional market for in-car entertainment and information system in aftermarket segment. Asia Pacific is also the fastest growing regional market in OEM segment. U.S. has been showing steady growth over years and is one of the dominant markets for these systems. Currently, Brazil is showing substantial growth and is expected to be a key market in near future.



Some of the key participants in the industry include Harman International, Pioneer, JVC-Kenwood, Deplhi, Denso, Alpine and Bosch. This market includes navigation system and service providers (TomTom and Garmin), ICE service providers (Aha – Harman, and Meego), and software (platform) developers such as Intel, KPIT, Luxoft, and Nuance.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports on Semiconductor & Electronics Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/semiconductor-market-reports-5.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/



Browse Market Research Report:- http://www.tmrblog.com/

http://marketingfirmblog.wordpress.com/