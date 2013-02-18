"In-Car Entertainment in India" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "In-Car Entertainment in India", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Awareness of in-car entertainment is growing among Indian consumers. Despite the country having a healthy number of people indulging in in-car entertainment, awareness of system prices, configuration and product variety was not very high. However, this trend is changing in India. The availability of imported brands which are less expensive compared with offerings from companies such as Sony, Pioneer and JVC has attracted consumers towards in-car audio/video systems, speakers and navigation...
Euromonitor International's In-Car Entertainment in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players, Other In-Car Entertainment.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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